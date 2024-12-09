Ghana’s ex-leader is declared the winner of the presidential election
Associated Press
ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Ghana’s former leader John Dramani Mahama has been officially declared the winner of the presidential election, after voters vented anger at the government’s handling of the economy. Previously president between 2012 and 2017, Mahama received 6.3 million votes, or 56.5% of the votes cast. Mahama’s main opponent, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, conceded defeat on Sunday. Bawumia got 4.6 million votes, or 41%. Mahama has described his victory as “emphatic.” He had promised to “reset” the country on various fronts during a campaign that prioritized the economy and largely appealed to young Ghanaians who saw the vote as a way out of the country’s economic crisis.