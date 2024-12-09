California community leaders on President-Elect Trump following through on campaign promise related to immigration

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - In an interview with NBC's Kristen Welker on Meet the Press Sunday, President-Elect Donald Trump elabortated on his plans to deport undocumented immigrants once in office.

When Welker asked Trump if it's his plan to deport everyone who is in the country illegally during the next four years, Trump said, "Well, I think you have to do it. And it's a very tough thing to do."

Trump also said that could possibly include deporting American citizens along with their undocumented family members.

"Deporting whole families is just cruel," said Jeremy Barousse, Director of Policy and Organizing for Amigos de Guadalupe out of East San Jose.

Barousse called Trump's intended policies disturbing.

Amigos and other groups working with immigrants are trying to educate people about their rights before these policies take effect.

"You have to have rules, regulations, laws. They came in illegally," the president-elect said.

Trump told Welker he will seek to repeal birthright citizenship, which is protected by the 14th Amendment. Trump said he would aim to do that through executive action.

"He would have a pretty uphill battle for that," Barousse expressed.

In California, state and local leaders are already taking action to assure immigrant communities of their safety.

"Our officers will not detain, threaten or arrest individuals solely for the purpose of determining whether they are undocumented," said an officer for the San Jose Police Department (SJPD).

This week, undocumented immigrants and advocates rallied at the State Capitol calling on lawmakers to do everything they can to protect them.

"I am worried about that because I do have family that is undocumented as well as I have family that are citizens here as well," said one rallygoer.

"We're working together to have a solid plan like we did during the first Trump administration to make sure that our communities are informed, educated and prepared," Barousse shared.

Amigos says they are encouraged to hear that Trump is willing to work with Democrats on a path for DACA recipients to stay in the country. They're waiting to see how that might happen.