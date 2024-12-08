Supporters of Bangladesh Nationalist Party march in protest at attacks in India

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Thousands of members of associate bodies of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party have marched toward the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh’s capital to denounce attacks on a diplomatic mission and alleged desecration of Bangladeshi flags in India. The protests on Sunday came a day before India’s foreign secretary is due to visit Dhaka amid growing tension between the two neighbors. Bangladesh, a primarily Muslim country, has accused Hindus in India of attacking the Assistant High Commissioner’s office at Agartala in the Indian state of Tripura and desecrating Bangladeshi flags in Kolkata in West Bengal state. India has said it regretted the attacks, but tensions remain.

