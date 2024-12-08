Romania’s far-right presidential candidate denounces canceled vote at closed polling station

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s far-right presidential candidate Calin Georgescu has protested outside a closed polling station against a top court’s unprecedented decision to annul the first round of the vote in which he emerged as frontrunner. The Constitutional Court on Friday canceled the election after a trove of declassified intelligence alleged Russia organized a sprawling campaign across social media to promote Georgescu. Georgescu said that “by canceling democracy, our very freedom is canceled.” The court cited the illegal use of digital technologies including artificial intelligence as well as undeclared sources of funding. Without naming Georgescu, the court said one candidate received preferential treatment on social media platforms.

