Notre Dame’s reopening celebrated its saviors as much as the cathedral’s resurrection from fire

PARIS (AP) — The reopening ceremonies for Notre Dame were as much a celebration of people as they were a rejoicing of the cathedral’s resurrection from fire. Outside, the Catholic faithful shivered and prayed in the cold and the rain — and yet were ecstatic and said they wouldn’t rather have been anywhere else. Inside, fire officers proudly soaked up a standing ovation from the congregation and French President Emmanuel Macron’s thanks from a grateful nation. Together, all those who helped and all those who prayed proved that it’s the people who cherish and venerate buildings like Notre Dame who keep them alive.

