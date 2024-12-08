Morocco produces Africa’s first mpox tests as the continent tries to rely less on imports
Associated Press
TAMESNA, Morocco (AP) — After African countries struggled to get testing kits during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials vowed to make the continent less dependent on imported medical supplies. Now, in a first for Africa, a Moroccan company is filling orders for mpox tests as an outbreak grows. Moroccan startup Moldiag began developing mpox tests after the World Health Organization declared the virus a global emergency in August. Africa’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported more than 59,000 mpox cases and 1,164 deaths in 20 countries this year. But getting supplies to far-flung outbreak areas takes time, and many places don’t have labs for processing tests.