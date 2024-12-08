Japan’s Empress Masako says the Nobel for atomic bombing survivors shows the need to push for peace

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Empress Masako says the Nobel Peace Prize for an organization of atomic bombing survivors was a key event that impressed her this year and reminded her of the importance of global peace efforts. Her remarks were in a palace statement for her 61st birthday Monday. They came a day before the Nihon Hidankyo organization is honored at a Nobel prize award ceremony in Oslo. Masako, the wife of Emperor Naruhito, said she “felt anew the importance for the people of the world to strive for mutual understanding and work together in order to build a peaceful world.” The 30 survivors attending the ceremony see the prize as a last chance to get their message to younger generations.

