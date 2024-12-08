College Football Playoff: Who has the best odds to win the title?

The first 12-team College Football Playoff field has been revealed. Undefeated Oregon earned the top seed, while SMU beat out Alabama for the 12th and final spot. Oregon has the best odds to win the national title on BetMGM Sportsbook. The Ducks have plus-325 odds. Georgia has the second best odds, followed by Texas, Ohio State, Penn State, Notre Dame and Tennessee. The College Football Playoff begins on Dec. 20 and concludes with the national championship on Jan. 20.

