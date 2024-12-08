An elephant dies of apparent heart failure in Pakistan weeks after family reunion

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — An elephant has died of apparent heart failure at a Pakistani safari park, less than two weeks after being reunited with her sister. Sonia, who was almost 19, is the second elephant to die in two years in the southern city of Karachi, where she had lived since 2009. She was reunited recently with her sister Madhubala, who was transferred from Karachi Zoological Garden last month to be with her family members. Madhubala was separated from sisters Sonia and Malika about 15 years ago. Pakistan has a troubled history with elephants in captivity.

