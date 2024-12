Over the decades, no sport has had more issues figuring out its national champion than major college football. The first 12-team College Football Playoff being announced Sunday is not the perfect fix. The 13-person selection committee has a number of big decisions before it. The biggest: Should Alabama or SMU get the 12th and final spot in the field?

