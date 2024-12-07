Pope Francis presides over ceremony for new cardinals with wide bruise on his chin

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis appeared with a significant bruise on his chin Saturday, but presided over a ceremony to install new cardinals without apparent problems. The Vatican said later Saturday that the bruise was caused by a contusion on Friday morning, when Francis his a night stand with his chin. The pontiff, who turns 88 later this month, appeared slightly fatigued but carried on as normal with the scheduled ceremony to create 21 new cardinals in St. Peter’s Basilica. Francis has suffered several health problems in recent years and now uses a wheelchair due to knee and back pain.

