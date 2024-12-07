More than 900 people died in Jonestown. Guyana wants to turn it into a tourist attraction

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — Guyana is revisiting a dark history nearly half a century after U.S. Rev. Jim Jones and more than 900 of his followers died in the rural interior of the South American country. It was the largest suicide-murder in history, and a government-backed tour operator wants to open the former commune now shrouded by lush vegetation to visitors, a proposal that is reopening old wounds, with critics saying it would disrespect victims and dig up a sordid past.

