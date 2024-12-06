The legal fray builds in a very close North Carolina Supreme Court election

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — An extremely close North Carolina Supreme Court race is the subject of more litigation as election protests filed by the trailing Republican candidate remain pending. The North Carolina Democratic Party sued on Friday to block the potential removal of tens of thousands of ballots tallied in the election. Democratic Associate Justice Allison Riggs leads Republican Jefferson Griffin by 734 votes following a machine recount of over 5.5 million ballots cast last month. A partial hand recount is pending. Griffin’s attorneys on Friday also went to state courts to attempt to force the State Board of Elections to act more quickly on his protests.

