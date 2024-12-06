EU’s makes urgent TikTok inquiry on Russia’s role in Romanian election turmoil

LONDON (AP) — The European Union has sent TikTok an urgent request for more information about Romanian intelligence files suggesting that Moscow coordinated influencers on its platform to promote an election candidate who became the surprise front-runner in the nation’s presidential election. The 27-nation bloc’s executive branch is using its sweeping digital rulebook to scrutinize the video sharing platform’s role in the election. The vote resulted in far-right populist Calin Georgescu coming from out of nowhere to take top spot in the first round of voting in the presidential election. European Commission officials said Friday that they asked the video sharing platform to comment on the files and to provide information on actions that it’s taking in response.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.