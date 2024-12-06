Stowaway on flight to Paris tried to sneak into secure areas of other US airports, prosecutor says

NEW YORK (AP) — A prosecutor says a woman who evaded security to be a stowaway on a New York-to-Paris flight last month claims she had tried to sneak into secure areas of other U.S. airports. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brooke Theodora said Friday that Svetlana Dali told investigators she had tried to travel without a ticket at several domestic airports. Theodora says those airports included Miami International Airport, where she made an unsuccessful attempt last February. The prosecutor made the revelation before U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph A. Marutollo agreed to release Dali with GPS monitoring and other travel limits to ensure she doesn’t flee.

