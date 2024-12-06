Philadelphians will channel their inner Italian Stallion at Rocky, Adrian look-alike contest
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Couples who look awkward on skates can celebrate their cute clumsiness as Philadelphia’s RockyFest on Friday features a Rocky and Adrian look-alike contest. The evening event is meant to echo the pair’s first date in the classic 1976 film. In the movie, Rocky never actually dons ice skates in the scene, but instead shuffles alongside his best friend’s sister as she tries to stay upright. Philadelphia served as a backdrop to the popular Rocky franchise, and the city is celebrating nearly 50 years later with a five-day festival. The events this week have included a mural unveiling, movie marathons and a bus tour of favorite scenes.