Berlin’s new panda twins have been named. Meet Leni and Lotti, or Meng Hao and Meng Tian

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s new panda twins now have names — or rather, two names apiece. The two female cubs, born at the Berlin Zoo on Aug. 22, were introduced Friday as Meng Hao and Meng Tian. Alternatively, they also answer to the very Berlin names of Leni and Lotti. The pair, who lay on their bellies on a mattress and peered at photographers as the Chinese ambassador to Germany and Berlin’s mayor unveiled their names on Friday, are the second pair of giant pandas born in Germany. The first were their elder brothers, born in 2019 and flown to China nearly a year ago.

