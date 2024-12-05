OPEC+ oil alliance faces stagnant prices for crude while US drivers enjoy cheaper gasoline

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The OPEC+ alliance of oil exporting countries is deciding on whether to produce more crude as members face sluggish demand and competing production from non-allied countries, factors that could keep oil prices stagnant into next year. Key beneficiaries of that would be U.S. motorists, who have seen gasoline prices fall to their lowest in 2 1/2 years to near $3 a gallon. OPEC+, which includes Saudi Arabia as the dominant member of the OPEC producers’ cartel, and Russia as the leading non-OPEC member in the alliance, is holding an online meeting over whether to put off production increases that are scheduled to take effect Jan. 1. Analysts say the group could put off increasing production through the first three months of the year.

