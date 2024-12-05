Mexico president will ask Trump to deport non-Mexican migrants directly to their home countries

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president will ask President-elect Donald Trump that, if he deports migrants, to deport non-Mexicans directly to their home countries, rather than dumping them at the Mexican border. President Claudia Sheinbaum said Thursday she hopes to reach an agreement with Trump so that “they send people who come from other countries to their countries of origin.” Mexico is not required to accept back over the border anyone who is not Mexican, but it has sometimes accepted them. The issue is important for migrants from countries like Cuba and Venezuela, which often refuse deportation flights from the United States, but may accept them from Mexico.

