Historic images of Native Americans by a Swiss artist find their way back to North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — More than two dozen historic prints that depict Native American life and culture on the Upper Missouri River nearly 200 years ago will soon be more accessible to the public, thanks to a donation. The State Historical Society of North Dakota recently acquired 26 aquatints produced from 1839 to 1843 from works of Swiss-born artist Karl Bodmer. Bodmer journeyed west across the U.S. from 1832 to 1834 with the German Prince Maximilian of Wied-Neuwied, as far as present-day Montana. His images depict Native Americans and scenes from along the expedition. Four of the aquatints were presented on Wednesday in Bismarck.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.