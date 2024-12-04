Taiwan leader Lai visits Guam on his second stop in US territory
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s leader is visiting Guam in his second stop in U.S. territory on an ongoing overseas trip. President Lai Ching-te arrived Wednesday night from the Pacific Island country of Tuvalu. Photos posted by broadcaster KUAM showed him walking off a private jet in a tropical-themed shirt. He visited Hawaii last weekend at the start of his trip. Such visits typically anger China, which views Taiwan as part of it territory and says that the self-governing island must come under its control. KUAM said that Lai will meet Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and the Taiwanese community in Guam.