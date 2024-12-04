Police quiz UK nurse convicted of killing 7 babies over more infant deaths

LONDON (AP) — British detectives have questioned nurse Lucy Letby, who is serving life in prison for killing seven babies, over the deaths of several more infants. Cheshire Police said Letby was questioned in prison over baby deaths and “non-fatal collapses” at the Countess of Chester Hospital, where she worked, and Liverpool Women’s Hospital, where she trained as a student. The 34-year-old nurse was sentenced to life with no chance of release for killing seven babies and trying to kill seven others while working as a neonatal nurse at the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwest England in 2015 and 2016. Letby has continued to proclaim her innocence and has tried unsuccessfully to appeal her convictions.

