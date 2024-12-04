Canadian police say they shot a suspect who stabbed people in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Police in the Canadian city of Vancouver say a suspect has stabbed people in the downtown area and has been shot by police officers. There are no immediate details on the status of the suspect or the stabbing victims. Vancouver police said in a post on X on Wednesday that the stabbing happened near the main library in the downtown area of the Pacific Coast city. A video seen by The Canadian Press shows police aiming their guns over the counter of a convenience store and firing at least 10 times.