6 hours of anger, bravery and defiance as martial law imposition played out in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol shocked the nation in a televised address, declaring martial law and calling in troops to secure the National Assembly building where parliament sits. The late Tuesday announcement also sent citizens streaming to the streets in protest, braving the December chill to call for Yoon’s resignation and martial law to be lifted. The standoff played out over a few tense hours, with cameras capturing the moments of anger, bravery and defiance before Yoon was forced to back down. This is a timeline of how it played out.

