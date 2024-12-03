Southern Utah takes down NAIA-member Park (AZ) 90-55

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — JT Langston Jr. scored 14 points as Southern Utah beat Park (AZ) 90-55 on Tuesday night.

Langston also had seven rebounds for the Thunderbirds (8-2). Hercy Miller scored 13 points while shooting 4 of 6 from the field and 4 for 5 from the free-throw line. Jamir Simpson went 5 of 12 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

The Buccaneers were led in scoring by Tanner Pate, who finished with 21 points and five assists. Latrell Jones added 13 points and three blocks for Park, an NAIA member. Caleb Geisendorfer also recorded seven points and 10 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.