Secret Service agent fired at suspects outside of Janet Yellen’s house in Washington DC

WASHINGTON (AP) — An investigation is underway after a Secret Service agent working on protective assignment outside Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s house fired a weapon following a confrontation with the occupants of a sedan. The agent observed the car with multiple people attempting to open car doors along the street, according to Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi. It was unclear how many shots were fired by the agent. The Secret Service said there is no evidence that anyone was harmed. The suspects fled the scene in the sedan, Guglielmi said. The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department is investigating and the case will also be reviewed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

