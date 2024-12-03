Sean Penn accuses Academy Awards of cowardice at Marrakech Film Festival

MARRAKECH, Morocco (AP) — Sean Penn has blasted the organizers of the Oscars of being cowards who, in effect, limit the kind of films that can be funded and made. The 64-year-old actor said Tuesday he gets excited about the Academy Awards only on the rare occasion that films he values are nominated. Penn’s remarks dovetail longstanding criticisms of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for lacking diversity. The institution has in recent years tried to adopt more proactive steps to reform and rebrand itself, but has faced criticism for not going far enough. Penn’s comments came at the Marrakech Film Festival.

