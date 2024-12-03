Arizona State stretches winning streak to 6 games with 90-53 win over San Diego

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Joson Sanon and Basheer Jihad scored 19 points each, and Arizona State overcame a shaky start to blow out San Diego 90-53 on Tuesday night.

The Sun Devils (8-1) fell into an early 12-point hole before using a 10-0 run to lead by seven at halftime. Arizona State turned the game into a rout with a 19-1 second-half run to enter Big 12 play on a six-game winning streak.

Arizona State freshman Jayden Quaintance had 10 points, nine rebounds and five blocked shots. Sanon shot 5 of 8 from 3-point range off the bench.

Kjay Bradley had 15 points and Santiago Trouet added 10 to lead for San Diego (3-5).

The Torreros shot 2 of 19 from 3-point range, missing all 10 of their second-half attempts.

___

