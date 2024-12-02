US expands list of Chinese technology companies under export controls

BANGKOK (AP) — The U.S. Commerce Department has expanded the list of Chinese technology companies subject to export controls to include many that make equipment used to make computer chips. The 140 companies newly included in the so-called “entity list” are nearly all based in China. But some are Chinese-owned businesses in Japan, South Korea and Singapore. China’s Commerce Ministry protested and said it would act to protect its “rights and interests.” The revised rules also limit exports of high-bandwidth memory chips to China. Such chips are needed for advanced applications such as artificial intelligence. They also include chipmaking tools and software.

