Smuggler sentenced to over 7 years for international money laundering, smuggling guns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A 33-year-old man from Mexico was sentenced to 85 months in prison for smuggling and international money laundering, according to the United States Attorney's Office District of Arizona.

Jesus Angel Vasquez Balganon admitted to smuggling guns between March 2018 and January 2021, as well as exporting ammo and accessories.

Vasquez Balganon was arrested at the Nogales Port of Entry after trying to smuggle gun magazines to Mexico.

He also admitted to transferring $20,000 from a U.S. bank to Mexico for the purpose of paying for smuggling activities, says the attorney's office.