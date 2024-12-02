Skip to Content
Ronald McDonald House helps Yuma locals

Maria Bautista
By
Published 11:49 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - From working at a local McDonald’s almost 20 years ago to turning to the Ronald McDonald House as they had a micro-preemie in September 2023.

Johnny Acosta and Maria Bautista met as teenagers, working at a Yuma-area McDonalds and when they had their third son, baby Ozzie, they had to turn to the Ronald McDonald House as he was born at 25 weeks and was a one-pound micro-preemie. 

I was able to sit down and talk with them about their journey saying they are extremely thankful for the Ronald McDonald House Charities as they were able to have a place to stay as Maria recovered and baby Ozzie fought to survive. 

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

