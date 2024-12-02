Matías Tarnopolsky to become New York Philharmonic CEO, teaming with Gustavo Dudamel

NEW YORK (AP) — Matías Tarnopolsky will become president and CEO of the New York Philharmonic on Jan. 1, after six years heading the Philadelphia Orchestra. Tarnopolsky has a long friendship with incoming music director Gustavo Dudamel The 54-year-old, who has American, British and Argentine citizenship, fills a void created when Gary Ginstling quit in July just one season into the job. Tarnopolsky was the philharmonic’s vice president of artistic planning from December 2005 until August 2009, then spent nine years as executive director of Cal Performances at Berkeley until moving to Philadelphia in August 2018.

