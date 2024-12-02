Local customers and store owners participate in Cyber Monday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local stores and customers are continuing their holiday shopping sprees, but this time online.

Cyber Monday allows shoppers to get in on exclusive holiday deals from the comfort of their own home.

"Adobe Analytics" expects customers to spend a record $13 billion on Monday.

This also allows local stores to reach a much broader audience.

“It also makes my reach nationwide because as a Cyber Monday participant not only am I appealing to local shoppers, but people all over the states are ordering from me and I can get them shipped out," said Eddie Ramirez, the owner of Fast Eddie's RC.

Meanwhile, Jody Ward, a local Yuma shoppers says Cyber Monday is convenient for people who are not able to leave their home.

“I babysit my grandson and people who work, you know you can get really good deals and do it right there in your house, it’s great for the deals you can buy electronics and stuff that you couldn’t afford before for your grandkids," said Ward.

Ramirez explains why other local businesses should get involved with Cyber Monday deals.