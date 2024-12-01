Over 40 people hospitalized in Georgia during protests over suspension of EU talks

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — A third night of protests in the Georgian capital against the government’s decision to suspend negotiations to join the European Union has left 44 people hospitalized. Tens of thousands of demonstrators gathered outside the parliament Saturday night, throwing stones and setting off fireworks. Georgia’s Interior Ministry said Sunday that 27 protesters, 16 police and one media worker were hospitalized. Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze warned that “any violation of the law will be met with the full rigor of the law.”

