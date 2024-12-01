Ireland’s incumbent parties look likely to hang on to power after a fractured election

DUBLIN (AP) — Results from Ireland’s election suggest the two dominant center-right parties look likely to form a new government. If they do, it will be with a reduced vote share and after complex coalition negotiations. Incumbent governing parties Fine Gael and Fianna Fail and left-of-center opposition Sinn Fein are jostling to see which will win the most seats in the 174-seat parliament. Sinn Fein lacks a clear path to power because the other two parties say they won’t work with it.

