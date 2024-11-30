Syrian troops in Aleppo backed by warplanes battle a shock offensive by rebels

BEIRUT (AP) — Syria state media say government troops are battling insurgents inside the country’s largest city Aleppo for the first time since 2016. A pro-government newspaper says warplanes targeted rebel supply lines on the city’s edge Saturday. Insurgents broke through government defense lines in Aleppo on Friday and entered the city’s western neighborhood with little resistance. The insurgents launched their shock offensive in Aleppo and Idlib countryside on Wednesday and wrestled control of dozens of villages and towns along the way, including a strategic town south of Aleppo.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.