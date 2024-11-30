Storm blankets parts of the US during busy holiday travel weekend with more snow and cold forecast

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The first big snowfall of the season has blanketed parts of New York, Pennsylvania and Michigan during the hectic U.S. holiday travel and shopping weekend. Numbing cold and heavy snow could persist through the early part of the week and cause hazards in the Great Lakes, Plains and Midwest regions. The National Weather Service says the heaviest snow totals are expected downwind of lakes Erie and Ontario, affecting areas from northeast Ohio, far northwest Pennsylvania, western New York State and portions of northwest New York state. Cold air is expected to move over the eastern third of the U.S. by Monday with temperatures about 10 degrees below average.

