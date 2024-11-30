Pooches in pullovers strut their stuff at London’s canine Christmas sweater parade

LONDON (AP) — Pooches in pullovers have paraded past Buckingham Palace in a charity walk of dogs in Christmas sweaters. About 130 pets, and their owners, walked from St. James’s Park and along the Mall, the wide boulevard that leads to the royal palace. Participants included canine Santas, puppy elves and a French bulldog dressed in a red beret and pink jacket adorned with red bows. Saturday’s event was organized by Rescue Dogs of London and Friends to raise money for charities that rehome dogs from overseas. Christmas sweater animal parades have become something of an annual tradition in London.

