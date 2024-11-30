North Macedonia arrests man suspected of intending to join Russian army and fight in Ukraine

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia’s Interior Ministry says police have arrested a Macedonian national suspected of intending to join the Russian army and fight in Ukraine. It is the first case of a Macedonian national being hit with the specific charge. The man, identified only by his initials as J.K. was arrested late on Friday and the investigative judge has ordered him put under house arrest for 30 days. If convicted, he face a minimum three years in prison.

