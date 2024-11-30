No. 14 Arizona State blows out rival Arizona 49-7 for potential spot in Big 12 championship

AP Sports Writer

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Injuries and losses filled Arizona State’s first season under coach Kenny Dillingham, capped by a disheartening setback to rival Arizona at home a year ago.

Little was expected of the Sun Devils again this year, pegged to finish last in their first season in the Big 12.

Boy, did they prove everyone wrong.

Cam Skattebo ran for 177 yards and three touchdowns, Sam Leavitt threw for three scores and No. 14 Arizona State put itself in position to play in the Big 12 championship game with a 49-7 blowout of rival Arizona on Saturday.

“Our guys played their best game of football on the most important game of the year and it was great to see,” Dillingham said.

The Sun Devils (10-2, 7-2 Big 12, No. 16 CFP) needed a win and a little help to secure a spot in next Saturday’s conference title game.

Arizona State left no doubt about the winning part.

The Sun Devils led 35-0 at halftime behind three touchdown runs by Skattebo and barely let off the gas in the second half. Leavitt threw for 291 yards on 17-of-22 passing and Arizona State had 643 total yards a year after losing 59-23 to Arizona.

That left the Sun Devils with a short wait for the late games to see if they locked up a trip to Arlington, Texas, next weekend.

“It was great to go out there and put it on them, especially after what they did to us last year,” Leavitt said. “It just makes the next one even bigger.”

Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan had six catches for 68 yards and a touchdown in what will likely be his final game before heading to the NFL. The Wildcats (4-8, 2-7) did little else on either side of the ball to close out a difficult first season under coach Brent Brennan.

“They got after us in every way today,” Brennan said. “With what this game means to everyone here, everyone in this town and this state, for us to be so unproductive is soul-crushing.”

Embarrassed in the last Territorial Cup game, the Sun Devils were determined to exact revenge in the most dominant way possible.

Mission accomplished.

Arizona State ran past, through and around the Wildcats, starting with a pair of 2-yard touchdown runs by Skattebo. Jordyn Tyson turned a screen pass into a 13-yard touchdown and Skattebo made it 28-0 with a 3-yard TD run.

Arizona State closed out the half by stopping Arizona on downs and quickly marched down the field for a 22-yard touchdown pass from Leavitt to Chamon Metayer.

“They out-executed us in all phases,” Arizona defensive lineman Tre Smith said. “That’s what it comes down to.”

Bourguet’s impact

Trenton Bourguet has been one of Arizona State’s emotional leaders despite serving as Leavitt’s backup this season.

With the game out of reach, Dillingham made sure the former starting quarterback got a chance to go out with a flourish.

Bourguet made the most of it, completing a 7-yard pass to his brother, Coben, and then a 64-yard touchdown to Derek Eusebio early in the fourth quarter.

The takeaway

Arizona State: With redemption and a possible Big 12 title spot within reach, the Sun Devils snatched both with a dominant performance.

Arizona: The Wildcats’ season started with high expectations and ended with a thud. Arizona lost seven of its final eight games and closed it out with a loss nearly as disheartening as the 70-7 home thumping by Arizona State four years ago.

Up next

Arizona State: Will play in a bowl game, potentially in the CFP if things fall right.

Arizona: The Wildcats are not bowl eligible after ending a five-year bowl-less streak a year ago. Arizona will likely lose McMillan, Fifita and cornerback Tacario Davis, but should have plenty of other players back next season.

