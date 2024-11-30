No. 1 UCLA routs Fresno State 97-41 at Rainbow Wahine Showdown

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — Lauren Betts had 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 1 UCLA to a 97-41 rout of Fresno State on Saturday in the Rainbow Wahine Showdown.

Betts led five scorers in double figures for the Bruins (7-0). Kiki Rice and Gabriela Jaquez each scored 15 points. Janiah Barker had 13 points and Angela Dugalic scored all of her 11 points before halftime.

Mia Jacobs led the Bulldogs (5-3) with 11 points.

UCLA finished plus-26 in rebounding margin, including a 15-2 advantage on the offensive glass. Betts collected seven offensive rebounds.

The Bruins scored 58 points in the paint and dominated the Bulldogs in second-chance points, 21-0.

Fresno State shot just 27%, but 10 of its 13 made field goals came from beyond the arc.

UCLA outscored Fresno State 28-6 in the second quarter, including a 21-1 run to close the period. The Bruins led 57-23 at the half and extended it to as many as 59 in the closing minutes.

Takeaways

Fresno State brought a four-game win streak to the 50th state, but has dropped its first two games, including a three-point defeat to host Hawaii on Friday.

UCLA was unrelenting a day after a 60-win over Tennessee-Martin and has now won its last 11 meetings against Fresno State.

Key moment

UCLA raced out to a 20-0 lead that was capped by back-to-back Jaquez baskets before Fresno State scored its first points on a Jacobs’ 3-pointer at the 4:27 mark of the first quarter.

Key stat

UCLA scored 28 points off 24 Fresno State turnovers.

Up next

Both teams wrap up the Rainbow Wahine Showdown Sunday when Fresno State takes on Tennessee-Martin and UCLA plays Hawaii.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball