Lou Carnesecca, Hall of Fame coach who led St. John’s for 24 seasons, has died at 99

NEW YORK (AP) — Lou Carnesecca, the excitable St. John’s coach whose outlandish sweaters became an emblem of his team’s dazzling Final Four run in 1985, has died at 99, just a few weeks shy of what would have been his 100th birthday. The university announced Carnesecca’s death Saturday night, saying in a statement he had died surrounded by his family and had “endeared himself to generations of New Yorkers with his wit and warmth.” Carnesecca was a treasured figure in New York sports in his day, affection for “Looie” never wavering in a city with little patience for its players, coaches, executives and owners.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.