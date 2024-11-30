Ethan Garbers rallies UCLA to 20-13 victory over Fresno State in season finale

AP Sports Writer

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Ethan Garbers passed for 289 yards in his final game for UCLA, T.J. Harden scored the go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter and the Bruins rallied for a 20-13 victory over Fresno State in their season finale.

Fresno State had a 10-6 lead at halftime, but went three-and-out on its first drive of the second half. UCLA took over on its own 40 after a punt and went 56 yards in four plays, capped by Harden’s 5-yard run up the middle for his second touchdown of the season.

The big play of the series came when tight end Moliki Matavao had a 35-yard reception to the Bulldogs’ 5. Matavao finished with career highs in receptions (eight) and yards (120).

Garbers, who completed 26 of 40 passes, put it out of reach with 1:38 remaining with a 2-yard touchdown pass to J. Michael Sturdivant, completing a 15-play, 78-yard drive that took 6:14 off the clock.

Fresno State’s Mikey Keene — who came into the game leading the Mountain West in passing yards (2,668) — completed 30 of 43 for 219 yards.

UCLA (5-7) opened the scoring on a pair of field goals by Mateen Bhaghani before Raylen Sharpe caught a 7-yard pass from Keene midway through the second quarter to put the Bulldogs up 7-6.

Dylan Lynch had a pair of field goals for Fresno State (6-6), including a 42-yarder with 31 seconds left to get the Bulldogs within 20-13.

Lynch tried an onside kick, but it went out of bounds, to end any hopes of a Bulldogs’ comeback.

The takeaway

Fresno State: The Bulldogs had a four-game winning streak in the series — including three straight at the Rose Bowl — but lost to the Bruins for the first time since 2000.

UCLA: After a 1-5 start to the season, the Bruins won four of their final six games and showed some progress in DeShaun Foster’s first season as head coach.

Up next

Fresno State: Will find out its bowl destination on Dec. 8.

UCLA: Opens the 2025 season on Aug. 30 against Utah.

