Counting begins in Ireland’s election as 3 parties battle for top place

DUBLIN (AP) — Vote counting is underway in Ireland’s national election. An exit poll suggests the contest is a close-fought race among the country’s three largest political parties. Ballot boxes were opened at 0900GMT Saturday at count centers across the country. The exit poll suggested voters’ support is split widely among the three big parties Fine Gael, Fianna Fail and Sinn Fein, as well as several smaller parties and assorted independents. Ireland’s complex system of proportional representation means it could take several days for full results to be known. The next administration will have to tackle housing and immigration, two major priorities for voters.

