6 people are hurt, 3 critically, after a house explodes in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Fire officials say a house has exploded in Missouri’s capital city, injuring six people. The explosion happened at 2:44 a.m. Saturday. A statement from the Jefferson City Fire Department says the cause of the explosion is under investigation. Authorities say the home was so damaged that the fire department’s Special Operations Rescue Team had to tunnel through debris to reach the final occupant. It took more than three hours to reach all of the victims. Three of the home’s occupants are listed in critical condition, and three are in stable condition. The department said two pets were also rescued from the home.

