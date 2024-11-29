Skip to Content
Yuma County Board of Supervisors request abatement for zoning violations

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Board of Supervisors are requesting an abatement for a property by the intersection of Rancho Drive and Shadow Ave.

The abatement is for zoning violations such as junk in the residence.

The owner of the property was looking at two cases where the hearings and serving of violations were first started in the middle of last year for one case and the other was started back in 2020.

The cases will be referred to the county attorney’s office for abatement.

