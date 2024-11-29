What to stream: Sabrina Carpenter holiday special, ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ and Rosé goes solo

Sabrina Carpenter hosting a holiday variety music special on Netflix and Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw playing a spy and an assassin in the TV series “Black Doves” are some of this week’s new streaming entertainment releases. Spider-Man, Black Panther and Captain America are some of the heroes who can join forces in the video game Marvel Rivals, while Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum star in the space race rom-com “Fly Me to the Moon.” K-pop star Rosé has her first solo full-length album and Margo Martindale stars in the new Prime Video series “The Sticky” as a down-on-her-luck woman who finds herself in a crime ring stealing maple syrup.

