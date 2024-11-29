Ukrainian energy workers carry out repairs despite Russia’s pounding of the country’s power grid
Associated Press
Workers at one of Ukraine’s thermal power plants struggle to repair damage and keep electricity flowing as Russia continues its campaign of attacks targeting the country’s power grid. In the latest large-scale strike, damage to the energy infrastructure caused power disruption for more that a million Ukrainians. Despite the ongoing risks, workers at a power plant operated by Ukraine’s biggest private energy operator, say they feel compelled to do their best to keep the lights on and heat homes through the winter months. “Who’ll do it, if not us?” said Oleksandr, head of the Production Management Department.