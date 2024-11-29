UK transport secretary quits over decade-old cellphone fraud case

LONDON (AP) — British Transport Minister Louise Haigh has resigned over a decade-old fraud conviction for claiming her cellphone was stolen. In a letter to Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Haigh said the issue “will inevitably be a distraction from delivering on the work of this government.” The resignation came hours after Sky News and The Times newspaper reported that Haigh had been charged with fraud after she reported that a work cellphone had been stolen after she was mugged in 2013. She later said she had mistakenly listed it among the stolen items. She pleaded guilty to fraud by misrepresentation and was given a conditional discharge.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.