Thousands of workers march across Italy in general strike demanding better pay and services

MILAN (AP) — Thousands of teachers, health care workers, trash collectors and others walked off their jobs across Italy on Friday to protest a decline in spending power, persistently low salaries and government policies they say have weakened public services. Italy’s most powerful trade unions called the eight-hour strike and mobilized marches in cities across Italy to target Premier Giorgia Meloni’s latest budget proposal. They say it penalizes schools, health care and other services. They also want a more equitable distribution of private companies’ profits for workers. The strike forced ITA airlines to cancel dozens of domestic and international flights, and hit schools, hospitals and local transport. The national railway was exempted.

